Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after buying an additional 464,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,757,000 after purchasing an additional 444,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

