Natixis Investment Managers International Has $312,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Progressive were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

