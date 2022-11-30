Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 1,865 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $71,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average is $139.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

