Natixis Investment Managers International Has $317,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Exelon were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

