Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,056 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 3.10.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.