CI Investments Inc. Buys 20,017 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 1,164,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,019,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,375,000 after acquiring an additional 990,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,341 shares of company stock worth $1,941,056. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.