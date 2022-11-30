14,896 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

