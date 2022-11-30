Natixis Investment Managers International Takes $349,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on PKI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

