Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

