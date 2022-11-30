Natixis Investment Managers International Makes New $369,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $226.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.50.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

