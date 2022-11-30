Natixis Investment Managers International Invests $357,000 in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 158,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.