1,971 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,859,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.