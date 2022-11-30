Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $199,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $559.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

