Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $237,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.92.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 143.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

