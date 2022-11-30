JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 26200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

JZR Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

JZR Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.