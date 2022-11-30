UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 67,508 shares.The stock last traded at $191.67 and had previously closed at $192.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UniFirst Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 520.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 79.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

