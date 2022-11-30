Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NDAQ stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

