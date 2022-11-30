Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 117,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,786 shares.The stock last traded at $77.74 and had previously closed at $78.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 40.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

