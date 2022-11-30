Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 117,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,786 shares.The stock last traded at $77.74 and had previously closed at $78.30.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCLT)
