Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 1,433.3% in November

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 232,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.