Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 73,637 shares.The stock last traded at $188.26 and had previously closed at $192.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,798,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

