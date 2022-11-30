Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 73,637 shares.The stock last traded at $188.26 and had previously closed at $192.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.
Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.33.
Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,798,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
Recommended Stories
