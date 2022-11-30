Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Up 3.3%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 2,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 158,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $705.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after buying an additional 196,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 164,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1,509.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 166.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 76,793 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

