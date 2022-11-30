Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Announces $1.17 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Linde has raised its dividend by an average of 72.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Linde to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

