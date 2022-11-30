Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.80

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $23.46. Valhi shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 12 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Valhi by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Valhi by 4.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

