Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.75. 2,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Articles

