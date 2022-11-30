Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.08

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Brooge Energy worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

