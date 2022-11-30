Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 6.6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 355,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,264,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.
Canopy Growth Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.