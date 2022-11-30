Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.87. Approximately 69,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,514,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

