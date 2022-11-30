Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 16,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 615,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $915.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

