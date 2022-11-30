NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 36,254 shares.The stock last traded at $313.82 and had previously closed at $317.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day moving average is $305.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NewMarket by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NewMarket by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

