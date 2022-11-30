Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SVCT)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Price Performance

Seneca Growth Capital VCT stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 78.50 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.50 ($1.17). The company has a market capitalization of £20.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.50.

Get Seneca Growth Capital VCT alerts:

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

(Get Rating)

See Also

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.