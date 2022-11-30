Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 162,138 shares.The stock last traded at $68.49 and had previously closed at $68.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $1.3398 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 236.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Recommended Stories

