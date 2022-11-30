Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 7.3%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 8,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 212,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 16.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Youdao by 34.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Youdao by 33.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Youdao by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

