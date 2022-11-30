IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 3.6%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 33,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,075,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

