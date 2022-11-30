Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

