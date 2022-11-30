Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Mercantile Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $548.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.