Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 6.3%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.45. 6,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 293,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of -0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $53,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.