Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 2,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.
Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $119,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,465,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $119,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,465,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,677.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,164 shares of company stock worth $25,907,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
