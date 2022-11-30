Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 2,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $119,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,465,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $119,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,465,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,677.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,164 shares of company stock worth $25,907,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

