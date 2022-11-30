ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 32,632 shares.The stock last traded at $21.15 and had previously closed at $21.55.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.
The company has a market cap of $772.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
