Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating) were down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 106,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 51,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

