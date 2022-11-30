Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.