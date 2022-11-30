Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

