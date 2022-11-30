Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 6%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.17. 3,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 427,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $555.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ebix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ebix by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ebix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

