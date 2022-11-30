Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 5,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 890,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 8.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 610,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 355,833 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Benson Hill by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 1,588,096 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

