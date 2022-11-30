CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $324.48 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

