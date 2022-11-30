Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $97.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,882. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

