Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2,138.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Okta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,092,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.21. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

