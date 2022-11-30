Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Cut by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $228.02 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

