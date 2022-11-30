USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,901,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,325,000 after purchasing an additional 563,610 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,297,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

