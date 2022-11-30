USS Investment Management Ltd Has $751,000 Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Knight by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,306 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,197,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,231,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,631,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 558.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 277,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BKI opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

