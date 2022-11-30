USS Investment Management Ltd Has $814,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.