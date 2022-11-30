USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Lyft to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Lyft Stock Up 0.6 %

Lyft Profile

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.